Kerry Washington joins the all-star cast of Ryan Murphy's The Prom

This is becoming a helluva school dance.

Kerry Washington is the latest A-lister to join Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom for Netflix. The Scandal star joins a cast that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Awkwafina, and Keegan-Michael Key.

It’s unknown who Washington will be playing, but The Prom focuses on a group of Broadway actors, including Streep and Kidman’s characters, who, in order to boost their flailing careers, descend upon a small town to help a young girl attend her high school prom with her girlfriend.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Murphy will direct the film from a script by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

Washington will next be seen in Netflix’s adaptation of her Broadway production of American Son, which premieres Nov. 1.

Deadline first reported Washington’s casting.

Related content