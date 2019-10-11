Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are ready to welcome you to the jungle.

The pair star in the first trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, an early 20th-century adventure that follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) and scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) as they venture into the wilderness.

Neither Johnson nor Blunt are strangers to the Disney family — he voiced Maui in 2016’s Moana, while she played the magical nanny in last year’s Mary Poppins Returns — and Jungle Cruise is based on one of Disney’s oldest and most enduring properties. The original Jungle Cruise Disneyland ride opened in 1955, and during Disney’s D23 Expo in August, both Johnson and Blunt promised an adventure that puts a new spin on the ride (think Pirates of the Caribbean meets Indiana Jones).

“We’re just so moved, so honored to be in a movie like this because we both grew up madly in love with Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone,” Blunt said onstage at D23. “So to be a part of something like, this same spirit, just makes my heart race.”

The Shallows’ Jaume Collet-Serra directs Jungle Cruise, which also stars Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. It’ll, um, cruise into theaters July 24, 2020.

