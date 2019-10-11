Jennifer Garner's kids catch her getting 'misty-eyed' over The Sound of Music

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

If you’ve ever cried while watching The Sound of Music, you’re in good company.

In a candid video posted to Jennifer Garner‘s Instagram on Thursday, the star happily sings along to “Do-Re-Mi” while attending a screening of the beloved film at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif. At some point she realizes she’s being filmed by one of her children, but Garner doesn’t seem to mind and wipes the tears from her eyes before continuing to sing without missing a beat.

“When your kid catches you misty-eyed at the Sound of Music sing-a-long,” she captioned the clip, adding the hashtags #idontcare, #fraulinejen, and #perfectnightperfectmovie. Garner has three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck — Samuel, 7, Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 13 — but it’s unclear which of them is responsible for the video.

Check out the adorable clip of Garner below.

Garner has been quite the songbird of late. She made headlines recently when it was announced that she recorded a duet with Andrea Bocelli for the forthcoming extended special edition release of his album, Si.

