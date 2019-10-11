Idina Menzel in talks to join Billy Porter's fairy godmother in Cinderella movie musical

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Even though this is technically a Cinderella movie with Camila Cabello starring in (cue Lady Bird audio) the titular role, let this be henceforth known, unofficially, as Billy Porter‘s fairy godmother movie — because Billy Porter is in negotiations to star as the fairy godmother in Cinderella.

Adding more magic to this already fabulous musical film adaptation of the Cinderella folk tale, Idina Menzel is looking to join the mix as the evil stepmother, Evelyn, EW has learned. (Get it? Evil stepmother is named Evelyn.) A rep for Sony declined to comment.

This Cinderella stems from an original idea by The Late Late Show host and stage veteran James Corden. Blockers director Kay Cannon is at the helm.

Cabello, obviously, is a singer, but Menzel brings pipes that have graced Broadway theaters and Hollywood films. She originated the role of Maureen in the stage production of Rent before reprising the role in the big-screen adaptation. Arguably her most widely known theater credit is originating the role of Elphaba in Wicked, which, too, will be made into a movie (at some point).

She now voices Elsa in Disney’s Frozen and the forthcoming Frozen 2, the latter being set to debut in theaters on Nov. 22. Menzel will also be seen on screen opposite Adam Sandler in the buzzed-about Uncut Gems.

And now back to the fact that Porter is in talks to play the fairy godmother after winning an Emmy for FX’s Pose! This is the best National Coming Out Day present anyone could ask for: the prospect of a Pose star and a Broadway icon sharing the screen.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

