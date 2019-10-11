Charlie's Angels are day-drinking and ass-kicking in reboot's new trailer

Good morning, Angels (again).

The second trailer for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie dropped (yes, from heaven) Friday morning, further teasing the kickass action packed into the Elizabeth Banks-directed franchise reboot.

In the preview above, Kristen Stewart leads a trio of self-described “lady spies,” which also includes Aladdin‘s Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. Under the guidance of Banks’ Bosley, the women band together for a mission to thwart a villainous plot to use dangerous technology for evil. Along the way, the women must use an array of gadgets and don multiple disguises — including a dazzling repertoire of wigs, professional equestrian attire, and even 1980s-inspired aerobics gear.

In addition to the trailer, Ariana Grande — who recently teamed with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey to record “Don’t Call Me Angel,” an original song for the film — also unveiled the complete list of songs set to appear on the film’s accompanying soundtrack, including new tunes from Nicki Minaj, Normani, Kim Petras, Brazilian superstar Anitta, Chaka Khan, Victoria Monét, and five original songs by Grande.

“It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other, and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don’t call enough,” Banks previously told EW of the movie, which follows the original 1976 television series of the same name (and two prior film adaptations released in the early aughts, both of which star Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and freshly minted talk show host Drew Barrymore). “When I’m at work, I don’t talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands.”

Charlie’s Angels — also starring Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Patrick Stewart — hits theaters on Nov. 15. Check out the new trailer above, and see the full set of songs appearing on the soundtrack below.

Related content: