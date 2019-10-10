Jesse Eisenberg explains why Deadpool movies delayed Zombieland 2

Why did the Zombieland sequel take so long to make? Blame Deadpool. It makes sense when you hear Jesse Eisenberg explain.

The actor, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to promote the zom-com, said screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese got involved developing Deadpool and Deadpool 2, which put their plans for Zombieland: Double Tap on hold.

“We we trying to do the movie right after the first one ’cause the first one was so popular and then we just waited for the best script,” Eisenberg said. “In the meantime, the two writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, did Deadpool and then we were waiting for them to finish that so they can write this. And we were all waiting, me, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, we’re all waiting for the best script and it finally came in.”

Understandable.

Zombieland premiered in 2009 as an apocalyptic comedy featuring four survivors of a zombie virus outbreak: Tallahassee (Harrelson), Columbus (Eisenberg), Wichita (Stone), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). The four stars return to star in Zombieland: Double Tap, which takes place 10 years later and sees them heading to the American Heartland to fight newly evolved zombies.

Eisenberg said “it was impossible to keep a straight face” while filming Zombieland 2, especially because of Zoey Deutch’s performance. “Everything she did was so unbelievably funny,” he added.

We know Stone is down for making a Zombieland movie every decade. But, although Ryan Reynolds doesn’t know if there will be a Deadpool 3 at this point, Reese and Wernick are a hot commodity in Hollywood. They wrote 6 Underground for director Michael Bay and are developing a new Clue movie with Reynolds. It would probably have to be another 10 years for another Zombieland.

