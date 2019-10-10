Serpents, venom, and murder haunt Carmen Ejogo in wild Rattlesnake trailer

Watch your step, because venomous snakes (and murderous humans) are on the prowl in the first trailer for Carmen Ejogo‘s upcoming Netflix thriller Rattlesnake.

The Girlfriend Experience and True Detective actress leads the film as Katrina, a single mother driving across the country to start a new life with her daughter, Clara (Apollonia Pratt). Car troubles interrupt their otherwise placid journey, and while Katrina hunkers down to change the tire, Clara wanders into the desert and suffers a near-fatal bite from a snake.

Soon after, a mysterious woman offers Clara a miraculous cure, though her mother is forced to repay the deed by killing a stranger in exchange for the young girl’s life.

The thrilling trailer chronicles Katrina’s subsequent bout with time (she has seven hours to commit murder), renegade cars, angry truck drivers, and a particularly menacing pyromaniac priest.

Executive-produced by Ejogo, directed by 1922 helmer Zak Hilditch, and co-starring Sons of Anarchy‘s Theo Rossi, Rattlesnake premieres Oct. 25 on Netflix. Watch the film’s trailer above.

Related content: