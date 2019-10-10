Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Joe Alwyn join Last Letter From Your Lover book adaptation

One of author Jojo Moyes‘ most popular novels is getting the big-screen treatment with a trio of famous faces leading the charge.

Oscar-nominated Theory of Everything star Felicity Jones (who next appears opposite Eddie Redmayne in The Aeronauts) will lead the cast of the literary adaptation with Big Little Lies‘ Shailene Woodley, to be helmed by Euphoria director Augustine Frizzell. Both Jones and Woodley will also executive-produce the movie.

EW can also confirm The Favourite actor (and Taylor Swift’s significant other) Joe Alwyn has joined the cast in a dual-narrative love story set across London and the Riviera.

Jones will play Ellie, contemporary journalist in London who discovers and subsequently becomes obsessed with the story behind a series of love letters outlining a star-crossed romance between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner) in the 1960s. Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer, 1917) also stars.

The film begins shooting in Mallorca next Monday, before moving to the U.K. in the weeks ahead.

Moyes’ novel, originally published in 2010, The Last Letter From Your Lover has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide. Previously, Moyes’ 2012 book Me Before You was adapted into a 2016 feature film starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin.

A release date for The Last Letter From Your Lover‘s movie adaptation has yet to be announced.

