Avengers: Damage Control trailer shows off Marvel's new VR story

The Avengers universe is in need of some damage control, and a new trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming VR experience reveals how you can be a part of the solution.

Avengers: Damage Control, a VR story from the minds at Marvel and ILMxLAB, is coming to select The Void VR locations in the U.S. and Canada, and the preview footage unveils aspects of the hero mission.

The concept revolves around Wakanda’s brightest mind Shuri (Letitia Wright) recruiting your team to test out her prototype Emergency Response Suits, a combination of Wakanda and Stark technology. Good thing, too, because an enemy from the past — the trailer reveals that to be Ultron — is out to steal the tech, which means you’ll have to team up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), the Wasp (Evangeline Lily), and other Avengers to stop the attack.

Although Spider-Man, in Tom Holland, appears in the trailer, only the previously mentioned actors are confirmed.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of Avengers: Damage Control in a previous statement, “We’re always looking for new stories and corners of the universe for our characters to explore. Now, after more than a decade of amazing support, we are excited to give fans the same opportunity: to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Expanding how people can experience the MCU is something we’re always trying to do, and in Avengers: Damage Control, we wanted to give fans the chance to suit up alongside some their favorite heroes for the first time ever.”

“Avengers: Damage Control lets you feel what it’s like to shoot repulsor blasts with your own two hands, suited up in Shuri’s latest technology,” ILMxLAB’s senior producer Shereif Fattouh added. “This original adventure allows you to go beyond the screen, and become a character in the story itself.”

Damage Control will bow on Oct. 18 and tickets are currently on sale.

Correction: An earlier version of this article mentioned Tom Holland voicing Spider-Man in Damage Control. He is not confirmed at this time.

