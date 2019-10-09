Finn Wolfhard is a very creepy kid in terrifying trailer for The Turning

The Turning (Movie) type Movie

The Turning (out Jan. 24, 2020) is based on Henry James’s classic 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw and stars Mackenzie Davis is a nanny charged with looking after two children, played by Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince, on a huge estate in Maine.

“It’s a very dark story that’s endured for over a hundred years,” says director Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways, The Handmaid’s Tale). “We’ve taken this story, and modernized it, and placed it in the 1990s. It follows a nanny who is looking [for] a life change, and when she arrives at the house she meets two orphans, Flora and Miles. They start to act a little strange and she senses that they’re harboring a secret, that they’re hiding something from her. She quickly realizes that there’s something wrong in the house.”

The Turn of the Screw has been adapted on several previous occasions, most notably in the highly-regarded form of filmmaker Jack Clayton’s 1961 movie, The Innocents.

“I studied what worked in that film, and the atmosphere it created, and how the house became a character, and what we saw and didn’t see,” says Sigismondi. “I also loved how that film made it about the nanny and not just about the things that were happening in the house. So, I really drew upon those things, and modernized it, and made it my own.”

The Turning, written by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes, also stars Joely Richardson.

Watch the trailer for the film, above.

