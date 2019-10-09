The Matrix 4 eyes Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for lead role

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images;

The Matrix 4 type Movie Genre Action,

Sci-fi

The planned Matrix 4 found a Trinity of actors between Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and the sought-after new addition to the cast.

Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the actor behind Black Manta in the DC superhero flick for Warner Bros., is deciding to take the red pill as he’s currently in talks for one of the lead roles in the sci-fi franchise’s fourth installment, EW has learned.

Plot and character details are under wraps at this time. Reps for Abdul-Mateen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lana Wachowski, who co-created the original Matrix films with sister Lilly Wachowski, will write, direct, and produce The Matrix 4. Reeves will return to star as Neo opposite Moss as Trinity.

Wachowski pens the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” the director said in a previous statement. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

In addition to Aquaman, Abdul-Mateen notably appeared recently in the “Striking Vipers” episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror with Anthony Mackie, as well as Jordan Peele’s horror film Us.

The actor also stars opposite Regina King in HBO’s Watchmen TV series based from producer Damon Lindelof, and he’s been cast as the new Candyman and in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Abdul-Mateen didn’t comment on the casting. He simply shared a “Seez’n” Instagram post once word came out.

