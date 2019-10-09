Hear Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker laugh replaced by Cardi B, Seth Rogen, and Peter Griffin

Joker (movie) 10/04/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

The Joker broke October box office records in its opening weekend, and now it’s causing fans to break out in laughter thanks to a new meme trend. Twitter fans replaced Joaquin Phoenix‘s laugh from a Joker scene and replacing with chortles from other celebrities and make-believe characters on Tuesday.

The first and most popular Twitter switcheroo sees Seth Rogen’s laugh coming out of the comic book villain. As of Wednesday, the Tweet had 123,000 retweets and 395,000 likes.

the joker but he laughs like seth rogen pic.twitter.com/KbvMt5Ij7b — freddy kroger (@ryanheezy) October 8, 2019

Comedian and The Office creator Ricky Gervais possessed the body of the Joker, too.

The Joker is also getting some street cred thanks to his new laugh, courtesy of Cardi B

The Joker but he laughs like Cardi B pic.twitter.com/pgqlueGdii — Extendo’s 2nd cousin (@lilaltoidfyb) October 8, 2019

…and Nicki Minaj

the joker but he laughs like nicki minaj pic.twitter.com/Pr5A4ORcZU — gina (@chalameche) October 8, 2019

Try to not LOL when hearing the Joker with Bill Hader’s laugh.

The Joker but he laughs like Bill Hader. pic.twitter.com/dMqf3osV9y — Bill Hader's seagull laugh (@LaughBill) October 8, 2019

Samuel L. Jackson shared his unique laugh with the Joker, too.

the joker but he laughs like samuel l. jackson pic.twitter.com/v0F3gZCl4R — 𝙠𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙖 (@NE0SMATRIX) October 8, 2019

The Joke is ready for his close-up on Family Guy, as Peter Griffin laughs for the villain.

The joker but he laughs like Peter Griffin pic.twitter.com/dyX5RvaEEb — Radja Afif (@RadjaAfifKedah) October 8, 2019

