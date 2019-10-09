Hear Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker laugh replaced by Cardi B, Seth Rogen, and Peter Griffin

By Rosy Cordero
October 09, 2019 at 04:09 PM EDT

Joker (movie)

10/04/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

The Joker broke October box office records in its opening weekend, and now it’s causing fans to break out in laughter thanks to a new meme trend. Twitter fans replaced Joaquin Phoenix‘s laugh from a Joker scene and replacing with chortles from other celebrities and make-believe characters on Tuesday.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

The first and most popular Twitter switcheroo sees Seth Rogen’s laugh coming out of the comic book villain. As of Wednesday, the Tweet had 123,000 retweets and 395,000 likes.

Comedian and The Office creator Ricky Gervais possessed the body of the Joker, too.

The Joker is also getting some street cred thanks to his new laugh, courtesy of Cardi B

 

…and Nicki Minaj

Try to not LOL when hearing the Joker with Bill Hader’s laugh.

Samuel L. Jackson shared his unique laugh with the Joker, too.

The Joke is ready for his close-up on Family Guy, as Peter Griffin laughs for the villain.

Related content:

Joker (movie)

Director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix put a new spin on Batman's arch-nemesis.
type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 10/04/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST