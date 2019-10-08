Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts documentary trailer details emotional fallout with Katya

The queen henny of RuPaul’s Drag Race heads to Hollywood in the first trailer for Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts.

Folk musician, All-Stars 3 champion, and UNHhhh star Trixie Mattel fronts the documentary’s intimate chronicle of her life, from juggling her professional career as one of Drag Race‘s most successful contestants to a shocking personal conflict with her longtime friend and fellow drag superstar, Katya.

“No one’s going to want to see me without her,” Trixie says in the clip between shots of her filming an episode of the short-lived Viceland series The Trixie & Katya Show, the production of which saw the latter undergoing a mental break that wedged an emotional divide between the frequent collaborators (and resulted in Katya seeking treatment for substance abuse at the top of 2018). “It’s been a hard week. I’m just here to have a good time. I mean, I’m bringing new eyelashes out, so, people can’t say I didn’t try.”

Trixie later laments the “last day of filming, I would say ever,” before the clip teases her subsequent return to the spotlight.

“RuPaul always says he’s an introvert dressed up like an extrovert,” the 30-year-old continues. “I always feel like that, too.”

Moving Parts world-premiered in April at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, where Trixie unveiled the Nick Zeig-Owens-directed movie with a live performance of original music. The performer also shared an exclusive clip with EW, which featured her preparing to record music for a new album.

“You know how celebrities put out documentaries that are basically a commercial, and only show the best parts of their lives? This is much more real than that,” Trixie told EW. “It’s something everybody can relate to: Two friends going through a patch that there’s no handbook to,” she continued of the film’s tense moments shot on the set of The Trixie & Katya Show, just before the latter sought treatment. “There’s a day [in here] that was probably one of the worst days of our lives, and, surprise, it’s recorded…. We were both very uncomfortable watching it, but that’s exactly how it was and how it felt.”

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts is expected to be released in December. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

