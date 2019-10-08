John Wick spin-off Ballerina with female assassin finds director

If you thought the world of John Wick couldn’t grow any further, think again.

That spin-off centered on a female assassin, the one that’s been quietly in the works since 2017, now has a director. Len Wiseman, who produced the now-canceled Swamp Thing for DC Universe and helmed some of the Underworld movies, has been tapped to develop and direct Ballerina, EW has learned.

The film, written by John Wick: Chapter 3‘s Shay Hatten, revolves around the world of a female assassin. Deadline, which first broke the news, reports the story involves said assassin seeking revenge after her family is killed.

Image zoom Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

Lionsgate is currently focused on progressing John Wick: Chapter 4, set for release on May 21, 2021. The studio is planning Ballerina as an extension of the Wick cinematic universe.

Further plot details are unknown at this time, but there’s a lot of speculation to be had after the events of Chapter 3.

Ballet dancers appeared in Parabellum, which brought Keanu Reeves‘ John Wick back to theaters this past May. We saw John meeting with the director (Anjelica Huston) who, among other dealings taking place in the shadows of New York City, trains young ballerinas as femme fatales.

Reeves will return as an executive producer on Ballerina, which will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

Other talked about expansions to John Wick include The Continental, a television spin-off from EPs Stahelski and Reeves.

“They have a writers’ room working on it right now, trying to develop the first season,” Stahelski said previously. “Keanu and I have sat with that creative element, and laid out what we feel makes John Wick special, and what would make the TV show unique. Now, it will be a round of back and forths. But, yeah, Lionsgate is in actual full development of it and it’s called The Continental. It should be fun.”

This month also sees the popular assassin take videogame form in John Wick Hex, which is getting rave reviews.

Parabellum earned more than $323 million worldwide at the box office and became the highest-grossing home entertainment title for Lionsgate in more than five years. There seems to be no reason to stop mining this material for more stories. Can’t stop, won’t stop.

