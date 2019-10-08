See a bruised Jamie Lee Curtis from first day of filming Halloween sequel

Halloween Kills 10/16/20 type Movie Genre Horror

In a new photo shared on Instagram Tuesday, Jamie Lee Curtis looks bruised and beat… but also smiling, because she’s back to work on the Halloween franchise.

“NEVER SAY DIE! First day back in the battle for my life!” the actress captioned a mirror selfie, her disheveled look — courtesy (hopefully, surely) of the film’s hair and makeup team — reinforcing that whole “battle for my life” part, as production starts on Halloween Kills, one of two sequels announced in July for the revived franchise that began with 2018’s box office hit Halloween.

Thankfully, Michael Myers was not creeping in the shot behind her, but it’s safe to say audiences will be seeing plenty of him as the arch nemesis to Curtis’ character, Laurie Strode. Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher classic, will once again don the horrific hocket mask for Kills, which will also star Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak. Kyle Richards — who appeared in the original Halloween movie as Lindsey Wallace, one of the children babysat by Laurie — will reprise her role, and Anthony Michael Hall will play the new Tommy Doyle, another character Laurie watched over in the 1978 film.

Moviegoers will also experience the handiwork of director/writer David Gordon Green, co-writer Danny McBride, and Carpenter, the Michael Myers mastermind. In July, Ryan Firek, an executive at Blumhouse Productions, which is producing the movies, teased the sequels on the company’s horror movie podcast Shock Waves. “David always had something rattling in the back of his brain, him and Danny, always had an idea for kind of an arc,” he said, “and it’s a wild arc! It’s crazy!”

Halloween Kills will be followed by Halloween Ends; the Universal Studios films will be released in theaters Oct. 16, 2020, and Oct. 15, 2021, respectively.

