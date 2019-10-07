Ja Rule still hasn't seen the Fyre Festival documentaries: 'I lived it'

Ja Rule watched his disastrous Fyre Festival go down in flames in the spring of 2017, but he still hasn’t seen the pair of headline-making documentaries chronicling the rise and fall of one of the most buzzed-about debacles in music history.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live airing Tuesday, the 43-year-old rapper spoke candidly to host Andy Cohen about his and Billy McFarland’s ill-fated festival, further admitting he has yet to watch Hulu’s Fyre Fraud or Netflix’s Emmy-nominated Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. Both documentaries depict the event’s poor planning and botched execution, which left guests stranded in the Bahamas with shoddy tents and scarce amounts of food instead of the luxury accommodations they were promised when they bought tickets.

“I lived it, Andy. I’m good!” said Ja Rule, who emerged relatively unscathed from the legal storm that followed the festival and resulted in McFarland being sentenced to six years in jail for defrauding investors.

Later, when Cohen prompted Ja for a response to a scene in Fyre that features openly gay event producer Andy King alleging that McFarland asked him to offer oral sex to a customs officer to secure bottled water for attendees, the rapper expressed immense surprise.

“It’s the craziest s— I’ve ever heard,” he said, adding that one of the biggest misconceptions about his involvement in the festival was that he “committed a crime.” Cohen also brought up to a scene in one of the films in which Ja calls the festival “fake advertising” but not a fraud.

“I believe now, after everything unraveled, it was a little of both,” Ja admitted to Cohen of the event, which was meant to feature performances from Blink-182, Migos, Lil Yachty, Major Lazer, Pusha T, Desiigner, and Tyga before being canceled. “It wasn’t my fault,” he continued when Cohen pressed him about his plans to organize another festival in Fyre’s wake. “I want to do it the right way with the right partners.”

Watch Ja Rule’s appearance on WWHL above.

