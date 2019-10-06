Samuel L. Jackson responds to Martin Scorsese's Marvel criticism, 'Everybody doesn't like his stuff either'

Martin Scorsese‘s recent assessment that Marvel movies are “not cinema” isn’t sitting well with Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson, who brought to life Nicky Fury in multiple movies and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the controversial remarks while on the red carpet at the Atlanta opening of Tyler Perry’s new studio.

“That’s kind of like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny,” Jackson told Variety. “Films are films. You know, everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. I mean, we happen to, but everybody doesn’t. There are a lot of Italian-Americans that don’t think he should be making films about them like that. Everybody’s got an opinion, so it’s okay. It’s not going to stop anyone from making movies.”

Scorsese made the comments while promoting his latest film The Irishman, a Netflix crime drama about the life of Frank “The Irishman” Sheehan and his dealings with the Bufalino crime family as their hitman.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire Magazine. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Both James Gunn and Joss Whedon have also defended Marvel movies in the wake of the famed directors comments.

