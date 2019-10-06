Ali Wong reunites with 'ex-boyfriend' Keanu Reeves at standup show: 'It's never gonna work'

Always Be My Maybe 05/31/19 type Movie Genre Romantic Comedy

The internet’s boyfriend just got caught hanging out with his ex.

Image zoom Doane Gregory/Netflix

Keanu Reeves attended Ali Wong’s standup show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, and the comedian took to Instagram afterward to let fans know she will not be getting back together with her onscreen lover. “My ex-boyfriend came to the show. I told him it’s never gonna work,” Wong wrote.

Reeves played an eccentric version of himself in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, in which he famously romanced Wong’s character. And while audiences loved that hilarious scene in the movie, Wong’s caption makes it clear their love has sailed.

Reeves doesn’t look too heartbroken though, so we’re hoping the two can remain friends. Otherwise, Wong’s true soulmate, Randall Park, will have to punch him (again).

Wong has been on the L.A. leg of her Milk & Money comedy tour for the past few weeks, and she’s had quite a few famous faces stop by, including Mahershala Ali, Daniel Dae Kim (her other ex from Always Be My Maybe), and America Ferrera.

Next up for Wong is a role on the highly anticipated Harley Quinn film Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie. Reeves, meanwhile, is set to reprise his iconic role in the 2020 film, Bill & Ted Face the Music. We’re happy for them — it’s always good to stay busy after a breakup.

Related content: