Daniel Craig's James Bond is back in first poster for No Time to Die

Today is James Bond Day — the 57th anniversary of the world premiere of Dr. No. And the folks behind No Time to Die clearly thought this was the best time to debut the poster for the latest 007 adventure. So, that’s exactly what the did!

Daniel Craig’s fifth turn as Bond will pick up with the now ex-spy enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peaceful retirement comes to an end when an old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, requests his help with a new mission involving the rescue of a kidnapped scientist. When the excursion turns out to be far more treacherous than he anticipated, Bond finds himself embroiled in the nefarious dealings of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga, who co-wrote the film’s script with Scott Z. Burns and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The production also stars Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, and Naomie Harris. it is set for release on April 8, 2020, following its U.K. bow on April 3.

You can see that image, featuring Craig as the world’s most famous spy, below.

