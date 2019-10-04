See how The Addams Family movie pays homage to iconic TV theme song in exclusive clip

The Addams Family (2019 movie) 10/11/19 type Movie Genre Animated

Snap, snap.

Even if you’ve somehow never watched an episode of the original The Addams Family television series or its various movie adaptations over the years, you probably have at least some familiarity with its theme song — it’s just that iconic.

Naturally, the new animated film The Addams Family had to pay homage to the classic tune, which was first written and arranged by Vic Mizzy for the 1964-66 TV series. In an exclusive clip from the film, above, Lurch is playing around with various recognizable tunes on an organ when the disembodied hand known as Thing shows up to offer its disapproval. All of the tunes Lurch attempts displease Thing until he gets to — you guessed it — the theme song, at which point Thing starts snapping his fingers with the beat.

The new film comes by way of Sausage Party directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, and features Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, and Bette Midler as the members of the titular kooky family. The cast is rounded out by Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher, and Aimee Garcia.

The Addams Family hits theaters Oct. 11.

