The highly anticipated Frozen 2 drops in theaters next month, and now there are a bunch of new toys inspired by the upcoming film from Hasbro, LEGO, and more to keep you busy while you wait.

Featuring all your favorites from the icy kingdom, the massive toy drop includes six new LEGO sets, Elsa and Anna dolls (including ones that sing!), Funko Pops, an impressive, five-foot-tall Arendelle Castle, and more. The best part? Tons of them are available on Amazon, which means you can get your Christmas shopping done extra early by shopping them now — they’ll arrive at your door in just two days if you’re a Prime member.

Image zoom

While all the new drops are certainly gift-worthy for any Frozen lover, the Ultimate Arendelle Castle is definitely the most grand. Crowned as one of the ‘most wanted’ toys this holiday season by toy review company Toys, Tots, Pets, and More, the $200 castle features four floors, seven rooms, 14 accessories, and even an elevator to help dolls (sold separately) get around.

Image zoom

Buy It! Ultimate Arendelle Castle, $199.99; amazon.com

And if you’re shopping on a budget, don’t fret — all of the other toys are actually under $100, with a majority retailing under $30. LEGO also released its own Arendelle Castle, and while it’s not five feet tall, it’s the largest Frozen 2 LEGO set you can get.

Image zoom

Buy It! LEGO Arendelle Castle Village, $79.99; amazon.com

When it comes to the doll selection, there are quite a few to choose from, but standouts include the adorable Elsa and Anna adventure dolls, including two singing Elsa ones ($34.99; amazon.com), whose dresses light up, and play an original song from Frozen 2 (“Into the Unknown”) and the classic “Let It Go” respectively. Plus, these special dolls come with extra long hair and a mechanical braiding tool that’s able to braid Elsa and Anna’s hair into “fast and fashionable trends.” And if you’re hoping to see other Frozen favorites in doll form, you can also snag a complete Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven doll set.

Image zoom

Buy It! Frozen Snow Glow Elsa Sings “Let It Go,” $34.99; amazon.com, Frozen Disney Anna Toddler Toll, $19.99; amazon.com

Plus, Disney has been gearing up for the holiday season for the past two months — from releasing advent calendars to re-stocking this super-popular Disney princess costume trunk, there are tons of magical options to gift this holiday season.

Below, shop more of our favorite Frozen 2 toy releases, and browse through the entire selection on Amazon here.

Image zoom

Buy It! Funko Pop! Disney: Frozen 2, Elsa in Nightdown with Ice Diamond, Amazon Exclusive, $11.99; amazon.com, Funko Pop! Disney: Frozen 2, Sven, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Disney Frozen Elsa Fashion Doll with Braiding Tool, $24.99; amazon.com, Disney Frozen Anna Fashion Doll with Braiding Tool, $24.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Musical Doll, $34.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Disney Frozen Talk and Glow Olaf and Elsa Dolls, $49.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Adventure Small Doll Collection, $24.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Frozen 2 Sledding Adventures Doll Set, $79.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! LEGO Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation, $39.99; amazon.com

Related content: