Samuel L. Jackson is suited for drama in first photo from Apple's The Banker

Image zoom Courtesy of Apple

Samuel L. Jackson is looking dapper in the name of drama in the first photo from George Nolfi’s Apple feature The Banker.

The Oscar-nominated actor leads the Adjustment Bureau helmer’s third directorial feature, which is set to close the awards-positioning AFI Fest with a world-premiere screening on Thursday, Nov. 21, before heading to the Apple TV+ streaming service early next year.

Producer-stars Jackson and Anthony Mackie front the project as a pair of real-life businessmen, Joe Morris (Jackson) and Bernard Garrett (Mackie), who confront the racist establishment of 1960s America by helping other black people pursue the American dream. With help from Garrett’s wife, Eunice (Nia Long), the duo trains a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult) to pose as the wealthy face of their budding real estate and banking operation while they pose as a janitor and chauffeur. Their plan runs smoothly until the federal government catches wind, and the subsequent threat stands to topple everything the group built.

As previously announced, AFI Fest will open on Nov. 14 with the world-premiere of Melina Matsoukas’ Queen & Slim. The Los Angeles-based festival has launched many Oscar-contending films into the awards race in the past, recently including Ava DuVernay’s Selma and Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper.

The Banker debuts in select theaters on Dec. 6, followed by a streaming debut on Apple TV+ in January 2020. See the first photo from the film above.

Related content: