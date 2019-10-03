New family member John Cena says Fast & Furious 9 experience has been 'really special'

The newest Fast & Furious star couldn’t be happier to be part of the family.

Back in June, John Cena was cast in Fast & Furious 9, a job that he personally thanked yours truly for helping him land, considering during an interview for Blockers we told the actor how perfect he’d be for Fast & Furious, to which Cena said it would be “a dream.” After his casting, Cena said to EW, “I’m just really happy to get the chance. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best.”

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

With Cena having now worked on the highly-anticipated film, he’s sharing an update on the experience. “It’s amazing,” he tells EW. “The global connection the franchise has with its fans and the respect that the franchise has for its fans is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. It allowed me to really look at the absolute analytics of the project through the people who have been working some 20 years on this. It really is a family atmosphere, there’s a lot of respect for the franchise, there is that expectation to deliver for the fan base, and it’s been like no other experience I’ve been on. You kind of have to earn your respect in so many ways, but once you do you are absolutely, unexpectedly welcomed into the family. It’s been really, really special, and I’m very fortunate.”

Cena is starting to rival fellow Fast star and wrestling alum Dwayne Johnson with his busy schedule, as his current and upcoming projects include Fast 9, The Suicide Squad, Playing with Fire, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?, and the Audible series 64th Man.

Fast & Furious 9 opens May 22, 2020.

