Gwyneth Paltrow still hasn't seen the Spider-Man movie she didn't even know she was in

Superhero movies aren’t for everyone — sometimes even the people who star in them.

Such is the case for Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who, after admitting to costar Jon Favreau earlier this year that she wasn’t aware she’d filmed scenes for Jon Watts’ 2017 blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming, has revealed she still hasn’t seen the movie she didn’t even know she was in.

“I just got confused,” the 47-year-old told Kimmel of her prior confession during her Wednesday evening appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “There are so many of these wonderful Marvel, interconnecting movies.”

Paltrow explained that she thought she filmed the brief sequence with Tom Holland for “an Avengers movie,” but, much to her surprise, “it was not.”

She later credited the mixup due to the fact that she “never actually saw the movie,” to which Kimmel responded: “You’re Gwyneth Paltrow, you shouldn’t be watching Spider-Man. It would upset people if you had.”

While she might not be familiar with all the happenings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paltrow has starred in seven franchise installments as the romantic interest of Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.), including Homecoming, the Iron Man trilogy, and three Avengers films.

Watch Paltrow discuss her Spider-Man past in the clip above.

