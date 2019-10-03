Clint Eastwood probes 1996 Atlanta bombing in first Richard Jewell trailer

Richard Jewell 12/13/19 type Movie Genre Drama

Clint Eastwood‘s latest movie appears to be a ticking time bomb of riveting suspense.

Warner Bros. unveiled the trailer for the Oscar winner’s new movie Richard Jewell Thursday morning, teasing the 89-year-old’s deep probe into the media circus that falsely painted an innocent security guard (I, Tonya‘s Paul Walter Hauser) as the mastermind behind the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta.

The preview outlines Eastwood’s dramatization of Jewell’s meteoric rise as a hero after he discovered and reported undetonated bomb in the park, though his determined lawyer (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell) is soon tasked with defending his client against mounting suspicion (and vilification at the hands of the press) that he orchestrated the terrorist attack.

“They want to fry you,” Rockwell tells Hauser near the end of the trailer. “You ready to start fighting back?”

Kathy Bates costars as Richard’s mother, Bobi, while Jon Hamm leads the FBI investigation as Tom Shaw. Olivia Wilde rounds out the central cast as Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Kathy Scruggs.

The film marks Eastwood’s second directorial effort in under a year, following the box office success of his Bradley Cooper-starring drama The Mule at the end of 2018. Oscar-nominated Captain Phillips writer Billy Ray adapted the film’s screenplay from Marie Brenner’s Vanity Fair article “American Nightmare — The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” with Eastwood producing under his Malpaso banner alongside Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Kevin Misher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Jonah Hill.

Richard Jewell is in theaters on Dec. 13. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

