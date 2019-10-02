Jack Nicholson's ax from The Shining sells at auction for over $200,000

Here’s…a lot of money!

The ax put to such terrifying use by Jack Nicholson in director Stanley Kubrick‘s 1980 horror film The Shining has sold at auction in London for 170,000 pounds, or around $209,000, according to The Independent. The prop sold for four times its original estimated selling price at the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

Other items sold at the auction included the Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s 1989 movie Batman, the Roman general armor worn by Russell Crowe in Ridley Scott‘s 2000 film Gladiator, and the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch featured in the 1975 comedy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Adapted from the Stephen King novel, The Shining starred Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd, who played the psychic powers-possessing boy Danny Torrance. A sequel to the film, Doctor Sleep, directed by Mike Flanagan and starring Ewan McGregor as the grown-up Danny, hits theaters Nov. 8.

