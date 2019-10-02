Matthew McConaughey fights to protect his marijuana empire in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen trailer

The Gentlemen 01/24/20 type Movie Genre Crime

Marijuana is slowly on its way to wide-spread legalization, but until it gets all the way, there’s still plenty of money to be made moving it illegally. In Guy Ritchie’s upcoming film The Gentlemen, growing and selling “Mary Jane” has greatly enriched Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American expat living in London. But no one stays at the top for long without facing some competition, and the first trailer for the film shows some young guns (led by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding) trying to seize Mickey’s empire.

In addition to McConaughey and Golding, The Gentlemen features an all-star cast that includes Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. The trailer opens with a conversation between Grant and Hunnam (the latter of whom plays Mickey’s right-hand man). Helpfully, Grant’s character (named “Fletcher”) proceeds to tease the basic outlines of the film’s premise.

“The plot begins to thicken,” Grant says. “Now I can’t be specific about the heroes and zeroes, but our protagonist is a hungry animal. There’s a lot of money hanging in the balance. Our antagonist explodes on the scene like a millennial firework, and has indirectly started a war.”

To see how that war goes, check out The Gentlemen when it hits theaters on Jan. 24, 2020. Watch the trailer above.

