Disney reveals first look at new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character

Disney has revealed another character from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The company has posted the first in-film image of Babu Frik. The character is described as a “tiny droidsmith” who “works among the Spice Runners of Kijimi and can reprogram or modify virtually any droid, regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.”

Image zoom Lucasfilm

The character was first glimpsed in toy form during the Triple Force Friday livestream event. Disney has not yet announced the actor playing the character.

Wednesday’s reveal was part of an ad partnership announcement where Disney posted that they’ve made deals with eight major brands for cross-promotions tied to the final Skywalker saga film, which opens Dec. 20.

