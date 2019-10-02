Image zoom Giovanni Rufino/Amazon Studios; Inset: Getty Images

Time to swap out September’s long to-do list for October’s packed social calendar — fun, flirty Libra season is finally upon us! In between designing your Halloween costumes (and attending the most glamorous birthday parties you’ll find all year long), be sure to make some time for new movies, music, shows, and books this month. Read on for the pop culture that will keep you as balanced as the elegant scales all October long.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

In the middle of the last century, it was one of your own who set Hollywood on fire like no one else. Marlon Brando was a fierce ram just like you, but how could he not have been? He burned through the big screen just as much as he blazed a trail as a celebrity who turned his own fame into something meaningful. William J. Mann chronicles the actor’s history in The Contender: The Story of Marlon Brando (Oct. 15), a new biography of this American icon like none other — a vivid Aries who really was all that he coulda been.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

It’s not enough that Queen Elizabeth, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and baby Archie all share your sign, regal Taurus — no, let’s throw it back even further, cross another continent, and add to the list. Catherine the Great (Oct. 21, HBO) is not only a magnificent bull like yourself, but also the subject of a new HBO miniseries, in which she’ll be played by none other than Dame Helen Mirren (fittingly, a majestic Leo). Tune in and treat yourself like royalty this month — though we know you’re always doing that anyway.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

Honestly, what a month for Gemini content! You’ll have as much pop culture to enjoy as you have Halloween costumes for your multiple personalities, dear twins. First of all, there’s The Beautiful Ones (Oct. 29), a memoir from your own late sign-mate, Prince. Why stop there, though? There’s more to see here, starting with Nothing to See Here (Oct. 29), a new novel from Kevin Wilson about a woman who takes a job as a caretaker to a pair of twins — who happen to spontaneously combust when they get upset. If that actual concept hits just a little too close to home, though, worry not: There’s always Gemini Man (Oct. 11). What more do you need?

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

Tell us about your mother, Cancer. Actually, wait, please don’t — turns out we aren’t available to listen for about a week straight only to get as far as your seventh birthday. You know what? Let’s just channel all that energy into another mother. This month, you’ll be enthralled by Adrienne Brodeur’s buzzy memoir Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me (Oct. 15), which explores — often painfully — that family relationship that you innately understand to be as so crucial and complex. It’s also as juicy and heartbreaking and full of feeling as books come — and that’s got your name written all over it.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Virgo though she may be, Kim Petras has been an enduring gift to Leo culture ever since she burst onto the scene with “I Don’t Want It at All” (and she knows it). She understands, like everyone with strong sun-ruled placements, that Halloween time is just another opportunity to steal the spotlight. Her spooktacular new album Turn Off the Light (Oct. 1) expands on last year’s EP Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1 with nine new tracks, so get on her level by suiting up in your sexy-whatever costume, blasting the eerie bops, and stomping into the party like you already own the place (which obviously you do).

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

From the minds of two Virgos comes your perfect post-birthday present this month. Decorated author Jeanette Winterson (that’s Virgo no. 1) puts her brilliant imagination to use in Frankissstein (Oct. 1), a sexy, cerebral novel that’s been longlisted for the Booker Prize. Mary Shelley (hello, Virgo no. 2!) is the star of one of the book’s narratives, in which she dreams up a scientist who makes a terrifying breakthrough and writes him into literary history as Frankenstein. That 19th-century text inspires the shape of Frankissstein’s other timeline, about present-day people dealing with new technological possibilities for the human body… or something like it. It’s complex, intellectual, big-idea horror — basically, Halloween for Virgos.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Happy birthday, lovely Libra! In celebration of whatever milestone you’ve reached, here’s the only present you ever want (jewelry excluded), any time of year: Love. Tons of it! Romantic love! Platonic love! Self love! More romantic love! Just all kinds of Modern Love (Oct. 18, Amazon Prime Video), just for you! The popular New York Times column of the same name provides the basis for Amazon’s new rom-com series, which is also packed with your other favorite thing: Celebrities. From Anne Hathaway (Scorpio) to Dev Patel (Taurus) to John Slattery (Leo) to Andrew Scott (a hot priest and a Libra!), beautiful people are not in short supply. How could this show come out any time other than your season?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You’re a vigilante, Scorpio. Someone with your passion and determination (and, okay, taste for revenge) can’t just let injustice go unchecked, or wait for useless institutions to pretend to do something about it. So you’re on the exact same wavelength as the latest addition to the CW’s Arrowverse, Batwoman (Oct. 6, The CW), especially considering you probably think of grim, gray Gotham City as an appealing vacation destination. Star Ruby Rose (a Pisces) brings the emotional power shared by all water signs to the title character, speaking directly to your deep Scorpio heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You hate to feel trapped, Sagittarius, in any possible way. So this month, you’ll connect with Jojo Rabbit (Oct. 18), a darkly comedic coming-of-age story from that vibrant Leo Taika Waititi, about a girl who’s trapped in a hateful world and a boy who discovers he’s trapped in the ideology of it. Roman Griffin Davis stars as Jojo “Rabbit,” a Hitler youth (whose imaginary friend, played by Waititi, is a moronic version of the tyrant himself), who discovers that his mother has been hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Critics were split on this wacky take on serious subjects, but that combo’s got your name all over it, archer. And what could be more Sagittarian than an “anti-hate satire”?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

This May at Cannes, exacting Virgo Bong Joon-ho became the first Korean director to win the Palme d’Or (and on a unanimous vote, no less) with his brilliant Parasite (Oct. 11). When the poor Kims all start working for the wealthy Parks, the two families’ fates intertwine for a strange and riveting tale of home, of haves and have-nots, and of the ties that bind. In other words, it’s a sharp examination of essential Capricornian concerns — and with a real sense of humor, just as pitch-black as you like it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Aquarians are kind of like lighthouses — floating in the sky, looking far ahead, guiding mankind forward. That’s nice to think, isn’t it? It’s also not at all why you should see The Lighthouse (Oct. 18), which shares with you none of those lofty ideas, but it is just as hard to put in a box as you are. Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson star as a crusty old lighthouse-keeper and his new assistant, respectively, whose minds drift away from the mainland, if you know what we’re saying, in Robert Eggers’ darkly funny two-hander. We’d call it a horror film for Aquarians, but that would be slapping a genre label on it, which is best avoided. Stay strange, water bearer.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

FKA Twigs has described her forthcoming second album, Magdalene (Oct. 25), as “a really empowering, sensitive record with a lot of feminine energy.” Now that we have your attention, Pisces, keep reading: The singer called on Future (a Scorpio) to do a verse on the second single, “Holy Terrain;” the rapper’s contribution was everything Twigs wished for. “I love sad Future,” she said in the same interview. “I love when he gets emo, when he expresses himself.” Twigs may be a careful Capricorn, but with that, sweet fishes, she’s serving some major Pisces energy.

