Jay meets his love child in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot clip

In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (available to see in theaters Oct. 15 and 17) Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith’s titular drug-dealers discover an old movie based on them is being remade and embark on a cross-country mission to stop it.

In short, the movie itself sounds like a reboot of 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

“It’s a statement on where we are, in terms of remakes, reboots, and sequels,” writer-director Smith told EW earlier this year. “Pokes fun at the business. Pokes fun at remakes sequels and reboots while being all three of them at the same time.”

Like its predecessor, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is packed with cameos including an appearance by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.

“Chris Hemsworth made time during Avengers: Endgame press to come out and shoot with us for a day,” said Smith. “It was pretty amazing. I mean, the dude’s legit funny. So, we’ve got an Avenger in the movie! It’s a comic book-friendly cast, that’s for sure.”

Tickets for the theatrical screenings of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot can be purchased at the Fathom Events website.

Watch an exclusive clip from Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, above.

