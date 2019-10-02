Stephen King, Ewan McGregor explain why adult Danny is still so screwed up in Doctor Sleep

Doctor Sleep (Movie) 11/08/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Why did Stephen King decide to write 2013’s Doctor Sleep, the follow-up to his haunted hotel horror classic The Shining? The Master of the Macabre provides the answer in a new behind-the-scenes look at director Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of King’s sequel, which opens Nov. 8.

“I always wondered what happened to Danny when he grew up,” says King, referring to Danny Torrance, the child from The Shining with psychic powers, in the video Doctor Sleep — Danny’s Journey. “And I felt that I had a story to tell.”

“Danny Torrance is still being haunted by the events that took place at the Overlook Hotel,” says director Flanagan in the clip. “‘The shining’ refers to psychic ability, the people who actually affect the physical world with their thoughts, read the minds of others. Danny is so traumatized by what he’s been through, he has no idea how to deal with this.”

“Dan Torrance’s philosophy early on in the story is not to use the shining,” says Ewan McGregor, who plays the now grown-up character in Doctor Sleep. “He’s drunk to suppress the horrible visitations, the spirits that are from the Overlook Hotel.”

Doctor Sleep costars Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay, and Kyliegh Curran, among others.

Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes preview above.

