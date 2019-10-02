Disney to partner Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with 8 major advertisers

Feel the Force — of the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan.

The Star Wars corporate galaxy is about to get more populated with Disney lining up eight major advertisers for The Rise of Skywalker.

The blue-chip list of partners: Porsche, United Airlines, Samsung Mobile, Dannon, Bose, GE appliances, McDonald’s, and General Mills.

“We wanted for this last chapter in the saga to go and get really best-in-class companies,” says Lylle Breier, Disney’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships and Promotions.

The companies will be rolling out Skywalker-themed ad campaigns starting Nov. 1. Naturally, there is no product placement in the sci-fi fantasy film itself. Also, Skywalker talent will not appear in the ads, which can sometimes make for a bit of a branding challenge to cross-pollinate the Star Wars creative with contemporary products.

“It’s a great creative challenge and is one of the things that’s important is choosing the right brands that will really step it up and so it feels integrated,” Breier said. “It feels celebratory and it works organically so you never say, ‘Boy why is that company partnering with Star Wars?’ We want it to feel seamless.”

Some of the details from a few of the ad partnerships: United Airlines “will debut a special aircraft design in celebration of the conclusion of the Skywalker saga,” Bose “will provide audio augmented reality experiences through the official Star Wars app,” Porsche will tout its first fully electric car, McDonald’s will have themed Happy Meals which will include one of 16 collectible characters and General Mills will have codes on cereal boxes that can unlock a donation from the company to the Feeding America charity.

The ads are made “hand in hand” with the filmmakers, Breier said, and much of the creative is produced by Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic.

To kick off the announcement, the companies will reveal a first look Wednesday on social media at Skywalker’s new droidsmith character, Babu Frik, which was first seen in toy form during the Triple Force Friday product reveal. The character “works among the Spice Runners of Kijimi and can reprogram or modify virtually any droid, regardless of the security measures protecting its systems.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.

