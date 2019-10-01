Death on the Nile 10/09/20 type Movie Genre Mystery

A star-studded cast will help bring Kenneth Branagh‘s Death on the Nile movie to life.

20th Century Fox has officially revealed the cast set to lead the Oscar-nominated actor-director’s upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation, which will feature Branagh and Tom Bateman reprising their roles from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express as detective Hercule Poirot and his companion, Bouc, respectively.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Rich Fury/FilmMagic; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Academy Award-nominated actress Annette Bening, comedian Russell Brand, Victoria & Abdul star Ali Fazal, Dawn French (French and Saunders), Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, Call Me by Your Name actor Armie Hammer, Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey (Sex Education), The Secret Life of Bees‘ Sophie Okonedo, Absolutely Fabulous creator Jennifer Saunders, and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright have also boarded the cast of the mystery-thriller, which began production Tuesday in London ahead of on-location shooting in Egypt.

Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express writer Michael Green penned the film’s script, with Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Branagh, and Judy Hofflund returning as producers.

Based on Christie’s 1937 novel of the same name, the film picks up after the events of Murder on the Orient Express (which grossed $352.8 million at the global box office), as Poirot boards a glamorous river boat in search of a vicious murderer whose violent actions shatter one couple’s idyllic honeymoon.

“Crimes of passion are dangerously sexy,” Branagh said of the film in a press statement. “Agatha Christie has written a riveting story of emotional chaos and violent criminality and Michael Green has once again written a screenplay to match…. There are significant new twists, an awe-inspiring desert landscape, and a chance to celebrate big screen entertainment in glorious 65 millimeter celluloid!”

Death on the Nile is expected to hit theaters on Oct. 9, 2020.

