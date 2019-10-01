Kevin Smith says he's making Clerks III with original stars to return

Clerks 3 type Movie

Kevin Smith has announced plans to make Clerks III — even though the director only started writing the script for the comedy threequel last night.

In a post on Instagram, Smith revealed that he spent Saturday in the company of Clerks and Clerks II star Jeff Anderson, who plays the sharp-tongued Randal Graves in the franchise, and that they had talked about making a movie together.

“It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga,” Smith continued. “It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning — a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of New Jersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and Brian O’Halloran, with me and [Jason Mewes] in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called Clerks III! To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime! This won’t be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screenplay that I just started writing last night!”

1994’s original micro-budgeted Clerks, about the humorous goings-on at a New Jersey convenience store, was Smith’s directorial debut and starred O’Halloran, Anderson, Smith, and Mewes. 2006’s Clerks II featured the same quartet as well as Rosario Dawson and Ben Affleck, among others.

Smith’s new film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, will be in theaters Oct. 15.

