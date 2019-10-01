Ryan Reynolds goes fast and furious in Michael Bay's 6 Underground trailer

The first look at Netflix’s 6 Underground, from director Michael Bay, is just what you’d expect: explosive.

In the debut trailer for this international actioner, Ryan Reynolds stars as a ghost… as in, someone who faked his own death, scrubbed his record, and now moves about as a phantom operative. What’s the best part about being a ghost? “The freedom,” Reynolds says in the trailer.

The Deadpool actor, re-teaming with Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, plays the enigmatic billionaire leader of a group of these ghosts, who’ve been handpicked from all around the world because they’re the best at what they do.

The team consists of a CIA dark operative (Inglorious Basterds‘ Mélanie Laurent), a former Delta Force sniper (Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins), a doctor accustomed to battle conditions (Good Omens‘ Adria Arjona), a hitman with a conscience (Widows‘ Manuel Garcia Rulfo), a parkour expert whose moves defy gravity (X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Ben Hardy) and a driver whose skills make any car the ultimate escape vehicle (The Disaster Artist‘s Dave Franco).

Their mission? To fight crime, even though their names will never be known to the pages of history.

Sometimes that crime-fighting means parkouring over the famed Il Duomo in Italy (yes, they actually shot there) and barreling through Florence around the Uffizi in what Bay describes as “a wild car chase” — where the width of the streets are just barely bigger than the width of the cars.

“Florence is a very small town, but it’s very tight and it’s so historic,” the man behind Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, and Bad Boys tells EW over the phone. “They’ve never done a car chase like this ever in the history of Florence.”

Reynolds made a surprise appearance in this year’s Hobbs & Shaw, but 6 Underground is practically his own Fast & Furious movie. It comes with a mix of the absurd and entertainment, like in another shot showing the team using a powerful magnet to turn everyone and everything topsy-turvy.

“My crew would call it ‘the old-school Bay,'” the director says. “It’s like the movies I did way back when where it’s got real action, it’s tough, it’s funny, it’s got an interesting style to the movie. The writers, Wernick and Reese, who I’ve always wanted to work with, they’ve got a great sense of humor and there’s a great style we created for the movie.”

6 Underground will arrive on Netflix this Dec. 13.

