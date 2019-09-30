Image zoom Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Goonies type Movie

Goonies never say die, indeed!

The Goonies stars Sean Astin and Corey Feldman enjoyed a happy reunion on Saturday, 34 years after the family classic hit theaters. The duo, who portrayed Mikey and Mouth in the film, took part in a panel at Nostalgia Con in Anaheim, Calif.

The 1985 Richard Donner film also starred Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, Anne Ramsey, among others. Astin and Feldman were the only cast members in attendance at Nostalgia Con, but many of the stars have reunited for various fan events over the years, including at EW’s 2013 CapeTown Film Festival panel.

Feldman last appeared in the 2018 horror movie Corbin Nash starring Malcolm McDowell and Rutger Hauer. Astin most recently starred in Netflix’s No Good Nick with Melissa Joan Hart, following a memorable arc on Stranger Things season 2 (and a surprise season 3 cameo).

Image zoom Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Things came full circle for Astin on the set of Stranger Things while working with a new generation of child stars who looked to him for advice. “I think the only advice that I gave them was just to enjoy yourself,” Astin shared with EW in 2017. “That’s so weird. I’m blessed to have a unique point of view and unique perspective on stuff like that. So when I get to it, you know, riding a bike quickly on a set where there’s an adventure going on, yeah, that’s my wheelhouse, I know that.”

Related content: