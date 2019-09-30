Frozen 2 teaser and soundtrack details reveal musical successor to 'Let It Go'

The era of “Let It Go” is over. So begins the age of “Into the Unknown.”

This new original song crafted by Frozen 2 Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez is unveiled in the latest teaser trailer for the film — completely with full Idina Menzel belt.

The Wicked-ly talented Adele Dazeem… uh, we mean, the Wicked Broadway legend sings about her growing power as she embarks into the, well, unknown. In Frozen, Elsa let her powers go. In Frozen 2, what happens when magic can be alluring?

Accompanying the snippet of this song, Disney revealed details for the Frozen 2 soundtrack, including a track list, other original songs, an original score from Christophe Beck, and word that Panic! At the Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer will perform during the end-credits.

Panic! At the Disco will record a cover of “Into the Unknown”; Musgraves will sing “All Is Found,” sung in the film by Evan Rachel Wood (Elsa and Anna’s mother); and Weezer will perform “Lost in the Woods,” handled in the film by Josh Gad‘s Olaf.

It’ll be interesting to see the reception to those end-credits covers. Demi Lovato performed “Let It Go” in the end-credits for the first Frozen, but, according to music sales and streaming numbers, fans seemed to prefer Menzel’s Broadway vocals.

Image zoom Disney

“From the beginning of our collaboration with Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, and [producer] Peter Del Vecho, everything we’ve created has come from big questions—what is the story that we all as artists, individually and collectively, need to tell?” Anderson-Lopez said in a statement about the new music. “Bobby and I approach the story through the lens of which moments of our story lead to big emotions—feelings so strong our characters can no longer talk but need to sing.”

See the track list below.

1. “All is Found” – performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change” – performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown” – performed by Idina Menzel (featuring Norwegian singer AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older” – performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)” – performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself” – performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing” – performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown” – performed by Panic! At The Disco (end credits)

10. “All is Found” – performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods” – performed by Weezer (end credits)

The soundtrack will be released through Walt Disney Records on Nov. 15 and is now available for digital pre-order, pre-save at Spotify and pre-add at Apple Music. Also getting releases are a vinyl cast songs soundtrack, an album of the score, and a digital deluxe soundtrack.

Frozen 2 will open in theaters on Nov. 22.

