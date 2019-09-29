Watch Ralph Fiennes save the world from sword-wielding Rasputin in new The King's Man trailer

The King’s Man has released a new high-octane trailer, giving insight into the secret organizations’ beginnings, showing off an ass-kicking villain in Rasputin, and featuring a Black Sabbath soundtrack.

As in the previously released teaser for the Kingsman prequel, the trailer features Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford, who recruits his protege Conrad, a young WWI hero played by Harris Dickinson, into the mysterious British intelligence agency.

The Duke will need all the help he can get as the infamous Rasputin (who can apparently add expert swordplay to his list of tricks) appears hellbent on world domination.

Rounding out the elite Kingsman group are Polly (Gemma Arterton) and Shola (Djimon Hounsou), who we see training Conrad in some casual shirtless knife-fighting. The film also stars Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, and Charles Dance.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, who also helmed Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the film seems a bit more serious in tone than the last two films in the franchise. Vaughn has previously said he intends to wrap up the first two Kingsman films with a present-day installment that concludes the relationship between Harry Hart (Colin Firth) and Eggsy (Taron Egerton).

The King’s Man hits theaters Feb. 14, 2020. See the official poster, below.

Image zoom

