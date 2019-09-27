Tom Holland, Zendaya celebrate Spider-Man staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

They’re partying in Queens today: After the news broke that Sony and Disney had reached a deal to allow Spider-Man to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrated on social media.

Holland kept it short and simple on Instagram, posting a fitting clip from 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street, where Leonardo DiCaprio declares, “I’m not leaving.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya, who plays Peter’s love interest MJ, cheered on the news on Twitter with an appropriately Spidey-centric gif.

Sony and Disney announced Friday that after weeks of a standoff over co-financing, the two studios had come to an agreement on a third Spider-Man solo movie. Under the new deal, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Pascal Pictures’ Amy Pascal would once again return to jointly produce a solo film, while also allowing Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in another MCU movie.

Image zoom Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

In August, before the news was decided, Holland spoke to EW about Spider-Man’s uncertain future, reiterating that he was committed to making another film regardless of the Sony-Disney deal.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” he told EW at the time. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

