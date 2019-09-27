Spider-Man: Far From Home
23 featured stories since

Tom Holland, Zendaya celebrate Spider-Man staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Devan Coggan
September 27, 2019 at 12:22 PM EDT

They’re partying in Queens today: After the news broke that Sony and Disney had reached a deal to allow Spider-Man to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrated on social media.

Holland kept it short and simple on Instagram, posting a fitting clip from 2013’s Wolf of Wall Street, where Leonardo DiCaprio declares, “I’m not leaving.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya, who plays Peter’s love interest MJ, cheered on the news on Twitter with an appropriately Spidey-centric gif.

Sony and Disney announced Friday that after weeks of a standoff over co-financing, the two studios had come to an agreement on a third Spider-Man solo movie. Under the new deal, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Pascal Pictures’ Amy Pascal would once again return to jointly produce a solo film, while also allowing Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in another MCU movie.

Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

In August, before the news was decided, Holland spoke to EW about Spider-Man’s uncertain future, reiterating that he was committed to making another film regardless of the Sony-Disney deal.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” he told EW at the time. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Related content:

Skip
Spider-Man: Far From Home
23 featured stories since
Tom Holland unmasks Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel title
6/24/2018
Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders join Spider-Man: Far From Home
8/7/2018
Tom Holland's double gets water-blasted in Spider-Man sequel set video
8/15/2018
Spider-Man: Far From Home wraps filming with new photos of the suit
10/17/2018
Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel in full suit
10/19/2018
Tom Holland swings back into action in first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer
1/14/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts breaks down that post-Endgame trailer
5/6/2019
See Jake Gyllenhaal mash up his Spider-Man character and Broadway play
5/7/2019
Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya reignite air hockey rivalry on Jimmy Kimmel Live
5/10/2019
Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Tom Holland's 'deleted scene' for Spider-Man: Far From Home
6/10/2019
Samuel L. Jackson calls out Spider-Man: Far From Home poster that flips Fury's eyepatch
6/24/2019
Spider-Man director reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in Homecoming
6/28/2019
Watch Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal interview each other for EW's first digital cover
7/1/2019
Does Spider-Man: Far From Home confirm the existence of a multiverse?
7/2/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home breaks box office record on opening day
7/2/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home takes in $25.2 million over July 4th holiday
7/5/2019
Here’s the hidden Mysterio sighting in Spider-Man: Far From Home you probably missed
7/12/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home swings past $1 billion at worldwide box office
7/25/2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home is now Sony's highest-grossing movie of all time
8/19/2019
Spider-Man's MCU future in question after Disney-Sony deal hits standoff
8/20/2019
Samuel L. Jackson will swear at you as new Amazon Alexa voice option
9/25/2019
Spider-Man swings again: Marvel, Sony reach deal on next Tom Holland film
9/26/2019
Tom Holland, Zendaya celebrate Spider-Man staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
9/27/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST