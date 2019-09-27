The Irishman first reactions praise Martin Scorsese, 'killer' performances

The Irishman is finally coming to theaters.
Martin Scorsese‘s long-gestating crime drama will have its red-carpet premiere Friday night as the New York Film Festival’s opening film, and on Friday morning, members of the press saw an early morning screening. Full reviews are embargoed until later, but many film reviewers and journalists hailed The Irishman on social media, calling it a clear-cut Oscar contender and praising both Scorsese and his cast.
The film stars Robert De Niro as World-War-II-veteran-turned-mob-hitman Frank Sheeran, using digital de-aging VFX technology to follow Sheeran throughout several decades of his life. Joe Pesci plays Russell Bufalino with Al Pacino starring as Jimmy Hoffa, and critics complimented all three and their “killer” performances. (Several critics also added that despite The Irishman’s gargantuan 209-minute run time, the film doesn’t drag.)
The Irishman will premiere in limited theaters Nov. 1, before coming to Netflix on Nov. 27. See a roundup of early reactions below.
