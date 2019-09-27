The Irishman first reactions praise Martin Scorsese, 'killer' performances

Image zoom Niko Tavernise/Netflix

The Irishman type Movie Genre Crime,

Drama

The Irishman is finally coming to theaters.

Martin Scorsese‘s long-gestating crime drama will have its red-carpet premiere Friday night as the New York Film Festival’s opening film, and on Friday morning, members of the press saw an early morning screening. Full reviews are embargoed until later, but many film reviewers and journalists hailed The Irishman on social media, calling it a clear-cut Oscar contender and praising both Scorsese and his cast.

The film stars Robert De Niro as World-War-II-veteran-turned-mob-hitman Frank Sheeran, using digital de-aging VFX technology to follow Sheeran throughout several decades of his life. Joe Pesci plays Russell Bufalino with Al Pacino starring as Jimmy Hoffa, and critics complimented all three and their “killer” performances. (Several critics also added that despite The Irishman’s gargantuan 209-minute run time, the film doesn’t drag.)

The Irishman will premiere in limited theaters Nov. 1, before coming to Netflix on Nov. 27. See a roundup of early reactions below.

THE IRISHMAN: al pacino … oscar ????? — karen han (@karenyhan) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is a masterwork. Funny, epic, and most of all, melancholy. It’s Scorsese confronting aging, legacies, and mortality. I may or may not have teared up at the end… — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is Marty’s old man movie! it’s about how you gotta have fifty conversations to do anything and everybody’s got an ego and it’s mostly just people chatting to each other and getting grumpy. terrific!! — David Sims (@davidlsims) September 27, 2019

“The Irishman” is a gangster epic. The de-aging tech can be a bit jarring, but it’s a true portrait of a life in the mafia. De Niro, Pesci and especially Pacino all bring their best stuff and it acts as a Scorsese greatest hits album. pic.twitter.com/yE7Nfod1XK — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN: A true American gangster epic, poetic and momentous, with so much on its mind about mortality, morality, and all that which we leave behind. All four – Scorsese, De Niro, Pesci, and *definitely* Pacino – are headed for the Oscars. #NYFF — Isaac Feldberg @ NYFF (@isaacfeldberg) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is good! takes 90 minutes to lock in & clear out the cobwebs / adjust to CGI, but the scope is a virtue, the performances are killer (Joseph! Frank! Pesci!) & it eventually coheres into a heart-stopping meditation on the myopia of time. an old man movie for the ages. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN finds its own signature—as a study of haunted men and broken loyalty—a little too late (well after two hours). Until then, it’s a slab of Scorsese’s core actors reminding you of older movies. But many of these conversations are electrifying. — Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) September 27, 2019

I suspect the word “masterpiece” is going to be thrown around a lot. I wouldn’t go that far. But the acting is (of course) top top top. Pacino especially. #TheIrishmanfilm. — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) September 27, 2019

THE IRISHMAN is not GOODFELLAS/CASINO part 3. Different pace different tone. It is, however, absolutely fucking fantastic and I am floored. All hail the King. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 27, 2019

The Irishman is good. I laughed a lot. — k austin collins (@melvillmatic) September 27, 2019

I love THE IRISHMAN so much because it’s far more than another gangland notch on Scorsese’s belt. It’s an American epic concerned with profound moral decay and a lifetime’s festering regret. De Niro is sublime. Pacino is electric, with Pesci the calming foil. And it flies by! — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) September 27, 2019

