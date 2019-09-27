Will Smith fights crime (as a pigeon) with Tom Holland in new Spies in Disguise trailer

You know what they say about birds of a feather.

Will Smith and Tom Holland are the new unlikely dynamic duo in the latest Spies in Disguise trailer, which sees the Gemini Man star going from secret agent to secret agent pigeon.

Voiced by Smith, Lance Sterling has a reputation for being a super fly super spy in his agency. Walter Beckett (Holland), meanwhile, hails from the tech department where not all of his gadgets are flying. (Inflatable Hug? Try again.) But he has a new idea that could get Lance close enough to take down an international elusive criminal.

Walter’s Biodynamic Concealment elixir is supposed to make Lance invisible, but it turns him into a pigeon instead… which still kind of works. As he says, no one takes notice of a pigeon… unless that pigeon is seen driving a car down the highway, which happens in this movie.

In addition to all the shenanigans that come from this transformation, Spies in Disguise brings with it a voice cast that includes Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

Troy Quane and Nick Bruno direct the film, which is scheduled for release this Christmas.

