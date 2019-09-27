Tina Fey to host Mean Girls fan screening on Facebook Live with Busy Philipps

Mean Girls 04/30/04 type Movie Genre Comedy

For the Facebook Live crowd, this Mean Girls Day will be totally fetch, thanks to Tina Fey and Busy Philipps.

Fey, who wrote Mean Girls and stars in the 2004 comedy classic as Ms. Norbury, will co-host an online fan viewing party of the film with Philipps for Facebook Live.

The event will be livestreamed from New York City starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3 — because “On Oct. 3, he asked me what day it was.”

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fey and Busy will be talking all things Mean Girls, playing trivia, answering fan questions, and giving away prizes before, during, and after the movie. There will then be the announcement of a winner to receive an unspecified “grand prize.”

Every Mean Girls Day brings with it some acknowledgement from some of the original cast members. The film starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Jonathan Bennett.

In November last year, Arianna Grande, a Mean Girls superfan, released her music video for “thank u, next,” featuring numerous nods to the film. (Bennett himself being one of them.)

