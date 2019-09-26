Watch Robert De Niro and Al Pacino go to war with J.F.K. in new trailer for The Irishman

The Irishman premiered a new, action-packed, decades-spanning trailer during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night.

The clip takes viewers through the life of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran, showing a digitally de-aged De Niro fighting in Italy during World War II, developing the skills that he’d later use as a hitman. “It was like the army,” De Niro says in a voice-over, as we see his violent work as a hitman for the Bufalino crime family. “You followed orders, you did the right thing, you got rewarded.”

Through Joe Pesci’s Russell Bufalino, Sheeran is introduced to infamous Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), and the two soon become friends. After Hoffa asks Sheeran if he’d “like to be part of history,” and complains that the government is “trying to pull us apart,” the trailer hints at their alleged role in President Kennedy’s assassination. “We’re going to war with these people,” Hoffa declares, later adding, “I know things they don’t know I know,” as images of Kennedy’s funeral flash on a TV.

The previous teaser dropped July 31, after it was announced that the Martin Scorsese movie will open at the 57th New York Film Festival this Friday. Based on Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman tells Sheeran’s life story, from his rumored involvement with the Kennedy assassination to his alleged role in Hoffa’s eventual disappearance.

Written by screenwriter Steven Zaillian (Schinder’s List, Gangs of New York), the film also features Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, and Jesse Plemons.

On The Tonight Show, De Niro described the de-aging process to Jimmy Fallon. “They didn’t want it to get in our way. And Marty didn’t want that … They had all kinds of cameras taking pictures, a special camera photographing us,” De Niro said, adding that his voice wasn’t artificially altered — it was all acting.

The Irishman will premiere in limited theaters Nov. 1, before coming to Netflix on Nov. 27.

