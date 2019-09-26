Nicolas Cage tackles a killer and a 400-pound jaguar (on a boat!) in Primal trailer

How many times have we at EW prayed to the gods of cinema for a movie in which Nicolas Cage has to tackle both a killer and a 400-pound cat on a boat? Countless! Well, now, those prayers have been answered in the form of Primal (out Nov. 8).

In this action-thriller, Cage plays Frank Walsh, a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, who bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo. Walsh figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday, but the ship bearing his precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free — and then frees the jaguar — Cage’s character stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in pursuit of his prey, while also having to deal the big cat.

Or, as we imagine they call that in Nic Cage’s house: Wednesday!

Primal is directed by Nick Powell and costars Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett and Michael Imperioli. The film is released in theaters and on demand Nov. 8.

Watch the trailer for Primal, above.

