Dear Hollywood, Kirsten Dunst would make another Bring It On movie. That is all.

Since we’re still on the 2019 Kirsten Dunst appreciation tour, let’s use our powers to make another Bring It On movie with the original cast a reality.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday for being totally amazing in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Dunst said she’s on board to make another movie after the cheerleading comedy classic from 2000.

“If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. Why not?” Dunst told Kelly Clarkson. “It would be so fun.”

This news is like awesome, oh wow, like totally freak me out, I mean right on!

There have been multiple sequels in the Bring It On cinematic universe: 2004’s Bring It On Again, Bring It On: All or Nothing (with Hayden Panettiere and a cameo from Rihanna), Bring it On: In It to Win It, Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, and the Twitter-friendly Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack. But nothing beats the original, which starred Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford.

The film starred Dunst as Torrance Shipman, who becomes captain of the Rancho Carne High School cheerleading squad and realizes their past success stems from their former captain stealing routines from the East Compton Clovers squad, led by Isis (Union).

“We made that movie for no money, zero money,” Dunst told Clarkson. “It was a Universal movie but one of those that they were just like, ‘Go do what you want, this little whatever cheerleading movie.’ And then opening weekend… we were all so surprised.”

Dunst recently divulged that she feels ignored by Hollywood. “I’ve never been nominated for anything,” she said on Sirius XM’s In-Depth With Larry Flick in August. “Maybe like twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo. Maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On.“

So, Hollywood, take note.

Related content: