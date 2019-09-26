Bella Thorne to be honored at Pornhub Awards for directorial debut Her & Him

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bella Thorne made the leap from actress to director in August, making her directorial debut on the film Her & Him for Pornhub. And the former Disney star did so well, the adult entertainment company will honor her with a Vision Award during their second annual award show set for Oct. 11.

The film was created as part of Pornhub’s Visionary Director’s Series, which enlists unexpected guest filmmakers in an effort to bring more variety to the adult film industry. Thorne’s production focuses on a 20-something guy who discovers his girlfriend has been searching the internet for “ways to kill your boyfriend and get away with it.” It stars adult film actors Abella Danger and Small Hands.

“I’m honored to receive this award. I’m excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light,” Thorne said in a statement. “Breaking the taboo of what’s classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is…beautiful visionary art.”

Pornhub also announced multi-platinum singer Ty Dolla $ign was being added to the roster of musical guests that includes urban Latino superstar Bad Bunny.

