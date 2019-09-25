Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie trailer unleashes a terrifying Halloween game

Hulu’s Blumhouse-produced horror-movie-a-month series Into the Dark has offered an array of frightful flavors over the past year, from director Nacho Vigalonda’s furry costume-centric Pooka! through Chesea Stardust’s serial killer tale All That We Destroy to Gigi Saul Guerrero’s immigration-themed science fiction-thriller Culture Shock. Next up is the spooky season-set Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie, which premieres Oct. 4. On Halloween night, a group of college students get trapped in a mysterious board game that brings their darkest secrets and fears to life, where they must play to escape…and win to survive.

Uncanny Annie stars Georgie Flores (Dumplin’, Famous in Love), Adelaide Kane (The Purge, Teen Wolf, Once Upon a Time), Paige McGhee, Jacques Colimon (The Society), Dylan Arnold (Halloween, Mudbound), and Evan Bittencourt (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists). The film is directed by Paul Davis and written by Alan Blake Bachelor & James Bachelor.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie, above.

