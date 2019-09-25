Seann William Scott will never get tired of you bringing up Stifler and American Pie

American Pie type Movie Genre Comedy

Feel free to keep yelling “Stifler” at Seann William Scott.

The actor was just getting his start in Hollywood when he broke out as the class ass Steve Stifler in the hit 1999 comedy American Pie. The script from Adam Herz was the first Scott had ever got and he remembers how “unbelievable” and “funny” it was, but he was still unsure if he could play the part.

“The Stifler character was in two or three scenes and he was written to be such an asshole that I was like, ‘I don’t even know if I’d want to play this guy,'” Scott tells EW. “So I was like, ‘I’m going to rewrite a bit of it, make him the guy you hate to love.’ He’s probably insecure. He’s like the guy who wants to be loved the most.”

After American Pie became a smash hit and opened doors for Scott, he returned as Stifler three more times in the subsequent sequels, most notably in 2012’s American Reunion.

“I just got so lucky,” he shares. “I was just always hoping that I could be in movies, I never thought about playing a character that people would remember. So, for me, it was like a dream come true. I never get frustrated when people bring it up to me. That was the most fun character you could ever play in a comedy, why would I ever get frustrated with that? I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for that movie and that character, so I love it.”

Love it so much that he’d be interested in a fifth American movie? “I think it would be funny to see Stifler in his 40s, just a loser,” says Scott with a laugh. “Our version of old man Logan (Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine). It’s old man Stifler, he’s kind of fat, he’s a stripper, and his stage name is Inferno and he dresses like a fireman.”

