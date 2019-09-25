Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige is developing a Star Wars movie

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kevin Feige is going from superheroes to Jedi.

As the central story line of the Star Wars film series concludes in December with The Rise of Skywalker, the Marvel Studios president is set to develop a new movie in the iconic sci-fi franchise, alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together,” said Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer of the Walt Disney Studios, in a statement Wednesday.

Further details about the project were not immediately available.

Disney acquired Marvel in 2009 for about $4 billion, and bought Lucasfilm from founder George Lucas in 2012, also for about $4 billion. Marvel Studios has churned out hit after hit with its Marvel Cinematic Universe under Feige, raking in more than $20 billion at the global box office. This year’s Avengers: Endgame even became the highest-grossing film of all time.

Lucasfilm’s Disney-era movies have also proved popular at the box office, though not in equal measure. They’ve also had some turmoil behind the scenes. Rogue One famously had major reshoots, and Solo saw a director change partway through production.

Other Star Wars films in the pipeline include projects from Game of Thrones creators Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news about Feige.

