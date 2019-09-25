Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum returning for Jurassic World 3

The original cast, uh, finds a way.

Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, will reprise their roles and join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the upcoming Jurassic World 3, the film’s director Colin Trevorrow confirmed Tuesday night.

Trevorrow revealed the news at a screening of Jurassic World in Hollywood hosted by Collider. Dern joined the director at the event, later confirming the casting herself on Instagram. “Loved joining my buddy, Colin, to announce the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park back into the Jurassic World,” she captioned a picture of herself and Trevorrow.

The film’s Instagram also celebrated the trio’s return, posting a photo of the actors in character from the original film next to the infamous T. rex skeleton. “They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcolm,” they captioned, referencing Neill, Dern, and Goldblum’s characters, respectively.

Trevorrow, who directed and co-wrote Jurassic World and co-wrote and produced Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, recently released a short film set within the Jurassic universe called Battle at Big Rock.

Trevorrow told EW shortly after the release of Kingdom in June 2018 that Jurassic World 3 “will be focused storytelling with dinosaurs all over the world. We really wanted this technology, this genetic power, to go open-source at the end of the film. What we’re suggesting is not just that these specific animals that we care about that were in captivity were freed, but also that the ability to create these animals has gone a little bit wider than our friend Dr. Wu. The open-sourcing of any technology, like nuclear power, that’s the scary side for me.”

Jurassic World 3, which Trevorrow will also executive produce with Steven Spielberg, will be the sixth film in the series, which began in 1993 with Jurassic Park, starring Dern, Neill, and Goldblum. Goldblum reprised his role in the sequel, 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and briefly in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Dern had a quick cameo in 2001’s Jurassic Park III, which also starred Neill.

Jurassic World 3 hits theaters June 11, 2021.

